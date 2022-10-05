Melanie Hartshorn, 33, suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), which causes very flexible joints and stretchy and fragile skin.

The condition also causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine, so she is unable to sit up and spends almost all of her time lying down.

She wears a surgical halo 24/7 but this is not a permanent solution and needs to undergo complex surgery in Barcelona, where she travelled to on Sunday.

Melanie Hartshorn travelled by regular passenger jet to Barcelona.

Without the op, she says she will die as she will no longer be able to breathe, but the procedure costs £100,000.

She has raised £82,000, but still needs another £18,000 before Friday so has made a last-minute plea for donations.

Melanie, of Sea View Villas in Cramlington, flew out to Spain at the weekend, but the flight was a traumatic and uncomfortable experience.

She said: “Unfortunately I had a massive life-threatening adrenal crisis on the plane as we landed, triggered by stress and pain due to my adrenal insufficiency and neck popping.

Melanie Hartshorn waits for her flight to Spain for life-saving surgery.

“I had to inject myself upon landing with my emergency steroids and was really unwell, but my my neck has popped back into its joint, so that is progress.

"That was the worst, most poorly trip I have ever made but we made it – just.

"All the stress is taking its toll but I can’t give up. I’m so grateful to everyone for their amazing support, but I still need £18,000.

“We don’t know what we will do if we don’t raise the funds in time. Testing showed major problems with my nerves, and this surgery really is my only option.”

The surgery will seek to fuse Melanie’s spine through her throat and chest. It is not available on the NHS as the procedure has not been approved in the UK.

Melanie added: “If I am forced to cancel the surgery I may miss my only chance as the team won’t be able to fit me in until next year. But I’m not going to make it to then as I’m deteriorating so rapidly.”