A Northumberland woman is swapping the boardroom for the skies in support of Epilepsy Action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Stevens, who is chairman of Northumbria Primary Care, is doing a tandem skydive later this month.

A Slaley resident, Katie lived with epilepsy before undergoing life-changing brain surgery seven years ago. She has been seizure-free ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, she’s using her experience to raise awareness of the condition and support a cause close to her heart.

Katie Stevens is fundraising for Epilepsy Action.

She said: “Epilepsy has been a big part of my story, and I know how tough it can be; physically, emotionally and socially. I’m incredibly lucky to have come through the other side, and I want to use that experience to support others who are still facing those challenges.

“Jumping out of a plane isn’t something I ever imagined doing, but if it helps raise awareness and funds for such an important cause, then it’s absolutely worth it. I’m hoping for clear skies and a soft landing!”

Katie is a trustee of Epilepsy Action, Northumberland Wildlife Trust and several special educational need multi-academy trusts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebekah Smith, chief executive at Epilepsy Action, said: “We are so proud of Katie for taking on this incredibly brave challenge and are so grateful for her support of the charity. Of course, we’d expect nothing less from Katie, who joined us in 2022 and has been instrumental in driving forward our ambitious new strategy, both through her role as honorary treasurer and the work she has done to champion equity, diversity and inclusion.”

For more information about Katie’s skydive and to donate, visit JustGiving.