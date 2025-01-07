Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northumberland Stop Smoking Service has celebrated its 25th anniversary, while the latest data shows record low levels of smokers reported in the county.

Since it launched in 1999, the service has supported over 80,000 quit attempts and more than 90% of people in Northumberland are now non-smokers. However, smoking is still the main cause of preventable illness and death for residents.

Kerry Lynch, senior public health manager at Northumberland County Council, was part of the team who set up the Stop Smoking Service. She said: “We have seen a phenomenal amount of change over the past 25 years in the service itself, developing models to support people face to face, by telephone and providing online support via the website.

“Smoking prevalence continues to fall in Northumberland and is now reported as 8.2%. The 5% ambition is ever closer for us, but only if we keep up our hard work.”

From left to right: Connie Reardon - Stop Smoking specialist manager, Kerry Lynch - senior Public Health manager, Cllr Wendy Pattison - chair of the Northumberland Tobacco Control Partnership, Gill O'Neill - Northumberland's director of Public Health, and Nicola Cowell - Public Health manager.

The Northumberland Stop Smoking Service allows people to access lots of help, information and encouragement to stop smoking for good from a team of friendly, experienced advisers and specialists.

John, aged 49, recently used the Stop Smoking Service and said: “I’ve smoked since I went to university at 18 and got through up to 25 cigarettes a day. I recently decided to try and quit, but knew I would need support to do it.

“I’ve now quit for 12 months. I am sleeping much better, my mental agility has improved, my memory seems better, and my appearance has improved.”

Gill O’Neill, Northumberland’s director of public health, said: “Just 17 years ago smoking in a restaurant or bar was legal – thankfully legislation was introduced to protect workers in industries such as hospitality and public transport.

“And this year we will see new legislation that includes measures to create a smoke-free generation, phasing out the sale of tobacco products across the UK to anyone aged 15 or younger this year.”

Cllr Wendy Pattison, chair of the Northumberland Tobacco Control Partnership, said: “Quitting is one of the best things smokers can do for their health.

"People can often make several attempts to quit, so getting the right help to stop smoking means that people are much more likely to be successful.”