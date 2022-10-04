MJ practicing pilates on the beach.

Pilates instructor Marie-Louise Brown – known as MJ – from Norham, set up her own business serving the Berwick area with the aim of helping people improve their physical health.

“Pilates helped me through back-pain problems and made me feel stronger and more body confident than ever,” she said.

“I wanted to share this life-changing practice with as many people as possible.”

MJ (left) getting back on her feet after the op. Husband Si (right) cared for her after the surgery.

But the 42-year-old was hit with a health bombshell when she was diagnosed with hip dysplasia, and would need full hip replacement surgery.

And to add to her worries, she was given an operation date just weeks after an exam to qualify her for using pilates equipment known as a reformer.

"I had the best time completing my qualification and continue to have my mind blown by how much Pilates can help us to move better and ultimately pain free,” said MJ, who lives with husband Si Brown, 45.

“Those of you who have experienced surgery with the NHS will know that you have very little control of when it happens and so planning for it is almost impossible.

MJ ready for her op.

"In the end the call came on the April 7 and I went in on Monday 11. I consider myself extremely lucky, having waited just over a year from start to finish, as I’ve heard many horror stories with waiting lists of three years plus.

"That Monday we arrived at the hospital at 7:30am and at 7:30pm of the same day, I was picked up.

"I can tell you now I have never felt so euphoric or as in love with the NHS as I was at that point, and though the euphoria faded a little along with the morphine, I am still completely in awe of this incredible institution.

“During the following weeks I was looked after beautifully and patiently by my husband – an expert having looked after his own father during two of his hip replacements.”

MJ was raring to go as soon as she began to recover, but had to take time as she returned to practicing pilates.

"As soon as I could I was back to doing small amounts of pilates here and there - with the guidance of my physiotherapist - both on the mat, and on the Reformer,” she said.

"I can’t tell you how satisfying it has been for me to be on the receiving end of this amazing strengthening practice.”

She added: "Building confidence in movement with my new joint and increasing flexibility all the time. Learning from the inside - out the limitations and time it takes to trust and enjoy the freedom of a brand new piece of kit.”

Sadly, on April 30, MJ was hit with another bitter blow when her mother Annabelle Broadhurst, who had been suffering from dementia, died of sarcoma, a form cancer, aged 70.

"There is nothing to say about that except that I will miss her immensely,” she said.

"I know many of you have lost a parent and right now the pain is quite raw, the temptation to reach for the phone and share my life with her will be there for years to come.”

MJ said she after her ‘time of turmoil’ as she puts it, she is glad to be throwing herself back into her work, despite only months having passed since her op.