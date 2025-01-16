Northumberland residents asked to give their views on audiology services
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This could be at The Freeman Hospital where the service is based, or at one of the outreach clinics.
This feedback will help the NHS know what is working well and how the service could be improved.
Healthwatch Northumberland is the local health and social care champion, listening to people’s experiences of care services and feeding back to those paying for and providing services.
Derry Nugent, Healthwatch Northumberland project coordinator said: “We’ve had increasing amounts of feedback from people who use these services, about how changes to the service’s delivery is affecting them.
“If you or someone close to you has used these services in the last two years we’d like to hear from you. By telling us your experiences you can help make improvements for everyone who uses these services.”
Leave feedback online at bit.ly/HWNAudiologyFeedback2025 or call 03332 408468.
The closing date is January 31.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.