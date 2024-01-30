Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new legislation that will make it illegal to ever sell cigarettes to anyone who turned 14 or younger in 2023 in England.

Gill O’Neill, Northumberland executive director of Public Health, said: “This is a landmark announcement, as tobacco is the biggest preventable cause of ill health, disability and death.

“Preventing children from ever taking up smoking will give them the best possible start in life and help us work towards a smoke free generation.”

County Hall in Morpeth

Cllr Wendy Pattison, chair of the Northumberland Tobacco Control Partnership, said: "The dangers of smoking are well-documented and we need to do all we can to prevent our children from ever taking up smoking and this new legislation is a step in the right direction.

“I would also like to remind smokers in Northumberland that no matter how long you have been a smoker, it is never too late to give up. There is lots of support available and I would encourage anyone who wants to quit, to ask for help and put smoking behind you.”

The bill also sees plans to ban disposable vapes, restrict vape flavours, introduce plain packaging for vapes and change how vapes are displayed in shops so that they don’t appeal to children.

Nicotine vaping is less harmful than smoking and one of the most effective tools for quitting. However, vaping is not recommended for non-smokers and children.