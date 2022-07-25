The dismal zero grade given to The Anchor Inn Kitchen in Cheviot Street, Wooler, means urgent improvement is necessary.

It was given the minimum score after an assessment on June 16, but also received a zero rating following an inspection in November last year.

The ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency, which visits eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.

A zero rating means urgent improvement is necessary.

These ratings provide a snapshot of an establishment's standards at the time of an inspection. If hygiene is very good and the business fully complies with the law, five is the top of the scale and the highest score they can achieve. They must do well in three areas:

• How hygienically the food is handled;

• The physical condition of the business;

• How the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

The Anchor Inn in Cheviot Street, Wooler.

A zero indicates failures across all three areas.