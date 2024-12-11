Northumberland nurses awarded the Queen's Nurse title for their commitment to dementia care

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 14:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two Northumberland admiral nurses at Dementia UK have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse by community nursing charity, The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The award recognises their commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership. Nurses who hold the title benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities, and a shared professional identity.

Rachel Watson, from Ashington, was awarded through her support to employers with making the workplace more dementia inclusive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Through masterclasses and reviewing company policies, Rachel works with organisations to help them better support their employees who are dementia carers or living with the condition themselves.

Rachel Watson receiving her Queen's Nurse title.placeholder image
Rachel Watson receiving her Queen's Nurse title.

She said: “I’m honoured to have been given the Queen’s Nurse Title.

“I look forward to continuing my work helping organisations to become more dementia inclusive, enabling them to better support their employees who are affected by dementia.”

Sharron Tolman, from Morpeth, also became recipient of the award – as an academy lead admiral nurse where she supports new nurses in the field to grow and maintain knowledge, skill and competencies as specialists in dementia care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharron commented: “I’m excited to continue supporting the growth and professional development of my brilliant Admiral Nurse colleagues and ensure people living with dementia receive the care they deserve.”

Sharron Tolman, admiral nurse for Dementia UK, receiving her award.placeholder image
Sharron Tolman, admiral nurse for Dementia UK, receiving her award.

Crystal Oldman, chief executive of the Queens Nursing Institute said: “I would like to congratulate Rachel and Sharron and welcome them as a Queen’s Nurse.

“Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country.

“The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Edwards, chief nursing officer at Dementia UK added: "On behalf of Dementia UK, I would like to congratulate Rachel and Sharron on being given the Queen’s Nurse title in recognition of their commitment to supporting people living with dementia.

“With one in two of us affected by dementia in our lifetime, the work of our incredible dementia specialist Admiral Nurses like Rachel and Sharron, help us to create a world where no one faces dementia alone.”

Related topics:QueenNorthumberlandNurses

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice