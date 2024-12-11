Two Northumberland admiral nurses at Dementia UK have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse by community nursing charity, The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The award recognises their commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership. Nurses who hold the title benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities, and a shared professional identity.

Rachel Watson, from Ashington, was awarded through her support to employers with making the workplace more dementia inclusive.

Through masterclasses and reviewing company policies, Rachel works with organisations to help them better support their employees who are dementia carers or living with the condition themselves.

Rachel Watson receiving her Queen's Nurse title.

She said: “I’m honoured to have been given the Queen’s Nurse Title.

“I look forward to continuing my work helping organisations to become more dementia inclusive, enabling them to better support their employees who are affected by dementia.”

Sharron Tolman, from Morpeth, also became recipient of the award – as an academy lead admiral nurse where she supports new nurses in the field to grow and maintain knowledge, skill and competencies as specialists in dementia care.

Sharron commented: “I’m excited to continue supporting the growth and professional development of my brilliant Admiral Nurse colleagues and ensure people living with dementia receive the care they deserve.”

Sharron Tolman, admiral nurse for Dementia UK, receiving her award.

Crystal Oldman, chief executive of the Queens Nursing Institute said: “I would like to congratulate Rachel and Sharron and welcome them as a Queen’s Nurse.

“Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country.

“The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers.”

Paul Edwards, chief nursing officer at Dementia UK added: "On behalf of Dementia UK, I would like to congratulate Rachel and Sharron on being given the Queen’s Nurse title in recognition of their commitment to supporting people living with dementia.

“With one in two of us affected by dementia in our lifetime, the work of our incredible dementia specialist Admiral Nurses like Rachel and Sharron, help us to create a world where no one faces dementia alone.”