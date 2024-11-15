Northumberland NHS charity gifts inpatients presents on Christmas Day

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:43 GMT
SHINE, the general fund for Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, gives funding for activities and presents for inpatients in hospital every Christmas.

Last year, the charity gave funds of £8,800 to the Trust’s inpatient wards across the North East and North Cumbria to help patients feel more at home during their stay in hospital over Christmas.

The money was raised thanks to the generosity of supporters who fundraise and donate for the charity and its impact was seen across the Trust’s footprint.

Assistant practitioner Rebecca from Harthope, a secure care ward in Morpeth said: “The patients were happy and grateful to have something to open on Christmas Day, especially those who did not receive gifts from others.

Gifts provided by the charity for inpatients.Gifts provided by the charity for inpatients.
"Some patients do not have family that can bring them things from home or the money to purchase a lot of essential items, so this allowed them to have these things.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/shinechristmas2024

