A Morpeth paramedic has been awarded the King’s Humanitarian Medal in recognition of his response to a devastating earthquake in Morocco.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) leader, Jamie Pattison, received the honour for his his role as part of the UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) response to the Morocco earthquake two years ago.

In September 2023, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco, causing widespread destruction, the devastation of remote villages, and thousands of deaths.

The Moroccan Government accepted UK support, and Jamie deployed with 62 UKISAR specialists, providing medical assistance and helping in the search for survivors in extremely challenging conditions of heat, altitude and collapsed infrastructure.

Jamie received his medal on September 17 at Aintree Racecourse, presented by the King’s representative Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside, Mark Blundell, along with Chief Fire Officer for Merseyside, Nick Searle QFSM.

Reflecting on receiving the award, Jamie said: “I am incredibly proud and humbled that I received the award today, alongside colleagues from the amazing team that makes up UKISAR.

"I am privileged to spend my life surrounded by exceptional people, who, would never say it themselves, are the definition of heroes.”

The UKISAR team, operating on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, brings world-class expertise and specialist equipment to disaster zones.

A NNPMRT spokesperson added: “Everyone is proud of Jamie’s contribution, not only as our team leader and volunteer, but also as part of the international humanitarian community bringing hope and aid to those in desperate need.”