Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hannah was a gold winner, being recognised for her outstanding work and for demonstrating a clear record of having determination and commitment to supporting the most vulnerable throughout every stage of her career.

Formerly a care manager, Hannah became a social worker in July 2020 and has been identified by her colleagues as someone of great positivity and self-motivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has persistently encompassed complex and sensitive cases, working with individuals in crisis and subject to multiple safeguarding issues. All contact was carried out with compassion and care, resulting in positive outcomes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadcaster and journalist Ashley John-Baptiste with Hannah Dawson, sponsor representative Ryan Cowley-Sharp and Sanctuary Personnel CEO James Rook.

Colleagues describe her as someone who fosters a supportive and inclusive work environment, and is quick to help others find innovative solutions and giving a new perspective.

They speak highly of her reliability, fairness and ability to serve as a positive role model to those around her.

Hannah said: “Mental health is a difficult profession to work in. We all work really hard, over and above what people expect, and we do an amazing job in tough times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is now leading a multi-agency forum on sensory work and plans to study and qualify as a practice educator.

The Social Worker of the Year Awards celebrate and promote positive stories from the profession. Each award category is judged by an independent panel of social workers.