Northumberland mental health social worker wins prestigious national award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hannah was a gold winner, being recognised for her outstanding work and for demonstrating a clear record of having determination and commitment to supporting the most vulnerable throughout every stage of her career.
Formerly a care manager, Hannah became a social worker in July 2020 and has been identified by her colleagues as someone of great positivity and self-motivation.
She has persistently encompassed complex and sensitive cases, working with individuals in crisis and subject to multiple safeguarding issues. All contact was carried out with compassion and care, resulting in positive outcomes.
Colleagues describe her as someone who fosters a supportive and inclusive work environment, and is quick to help others find innovative solutions and giving a new perspective.
They speak highly of her reliability, fairness and ability to serve as a positive role model to those around her.
Hannah said: “Mental health is a difficult profession to work in. We all work really hard, over and above what people expect, and we do an amazing job in tough times.”
She is now leading a multi-agency forum on sensory work and plans to study and qualify as a practice educator.
The Social Worker of the Year Awards celebrate and promote positive stories from the profession. Each award category is judged by an independent panel of social workers.
Peter Hay CBE, chair of trustees for the Social Worker of the Year Awards, said: “The awards celebrate the very best of social work. We are so proud of everyone’s achievements."