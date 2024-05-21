Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland business that provides mental health support for children has been named the region’s consumer services start up of the year.

Mighty Minds Life Coaching for Kids, based at The Secret Garden in Seaton Delaval, is a mindset coaching service using neuro-linguistic programming to help children aged seven to 12 to combat social and emotional difficulties.

The company, founded by mindset coach Lauren Percy, picked up the honour at this year’s North East, Yorkshire and the Humber Regional UK StartUp Awards.

It had also been nominated for the event’s Rising Star Award, and is now through to the awards event’s national finals.

Former teacher Lauren Percy founded Mighty Minds Life Coaching for Kids in 2023. (Photo by Lauren Percy)

Lauren, a former primary school teacher, was “delighted” with the prize. She said: “I feel incredibly proud and honoured that Mighty Minds Life Coaching for Kids has been recognised for its dynamic and personalised services for children, families, and schools.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to compete in the UK StartUp Awards at Hertfordshire in September.”

Lauren started Mighty Minds to meet the need of mental health services by offering an early intervention service for children struggling with anxiety, particularly following the Covid-19 pandemic.

