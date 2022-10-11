Northumberland lags behind on MMR jabs

Northumberland MMR jab figures.

NHS England is urging parents to ensure their children get the jab – which protects against measles, mumps and rubella – after the uptake rate across the country fell to its lowest level in more than a decade.

For a child to be fully protected, they should receive two vaccinations, the first around their first birthday and the second when they are three.

NHS Digital figures show 91.5% of youngsters in Northumberland were fully vaccinated by their fifth birthday in 2021-22 – below the 95% target set by the World Health Organisation, and a decrease from 87.9% in 2020-21.

Nationally, the uptake rate has fallen to the lowest level seen in 11 years – 85.7%, compared to 86.6% the previous year.

Dr Doug Brown, chief executive of the British Society for Immunology, said the latest figures, which also show a decrease in national uptake for other childhood jabs such as the six-in-one vaccine, are "extremely worrying".

He said: "Immediate action to reverse this alarming multi-year downward trend and protect our communities from preventable diseases is urgently needed.

"Vaccines save lives and are the safest and most effective method to protect our children against disease.”