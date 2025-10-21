Northumberland Fire Service issues Halloween safety warning to families
Residents are urged to be aware of potential fire and safety hazards associated with costumes, decorations, and open flames.
Kerry Shotton, Station Manager at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Every year, we respond to incidents caused by flammable costumes, candles, and unsafe decorations
“This year, we are encouraging families to switch to LED lights instead of candles and to ensure costumes meet strict safety standards.
“We’re also reminding everyone, especially children, to remember the Stop, Drop, and Roll technique if clothing does catch fire; it’s a simple action that can prevent serious injury.”
Northumberland County Councillor Gordon Stewart, Cabinet Member for Public Safety and Fire Authority Chair added: “Our priority is keeping residents safe, particularly during busy celebrations like Halloween.
"Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and Trading Standards work year-round to raise awareness and ensure products on sale meet the right standards.
“By staying alert and making informed choices, families can enjoy the festivities with confidence knowing they’re putting safety first. Small precautions can make a big difference in preventing accidents.”
Families are urged to: check labels and choose flame-resistant costumes, opt for LED lights instead of candles, check for CE or UKCA marking on costumes indicating they meet European and UK safety standards, buy from trusted suppliers and supervise children while trick-or-treating.
Additional practical safety checks include: avoiding trailing cords or loose fabric that could catch fire or cause trips, ensure button batteries in toys or decorations are securely sealed, and removing head and neck drawstrings that could pose a strangulation risks.