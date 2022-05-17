Northumberland County Council has joined up with independent sector providers to host a social care recruitment pop-up event in Berwick.

The event will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) from 10am to 4pm, with lots of roles now available within council teams, with independent providers, and working directly for people who make their own individual arrangements.

The event is an opportunity for people to find out more about the roles available in their area and talk to people in the sector.

With the UK’s population beginning to age overall at a faster rate than ever before, and with life expectancy rising due to medical advancements across the board, social care workers are becoming in high demand as the UK’s elderly population grows and requires an ever increasing amount of care workers to tend to their needs at an age where doing things for themselves becomes increasingly difficult.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adults' well-being, said: “Social care is a hugely rewarding career with opportunities to work flexibly in your local community.

“People come into careers in care for all sorts of reasons. Some have cared for a family member or friend, others have family members working in the sector, so they know how rewarding it is.

“You’ll be given all the support and training you need and there are plenty of opportunities for career progression.”

She added: “If you’re a caring person who would like to make a positive difference every day, we’d love to hear from you.”

For information about working in care, you can call or text on 01670 620162 or 07927 579599 or email [email protected]