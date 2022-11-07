Last month Care North East (CNEN), which represents care home providers and care home associations across the region, warned the industry is on the brink of collapse due to the actions of the council in recent years.

The organisation claims it has been trying to engage with the council so Northumberland can maintain high quality care services but has faced an uphill battle to get the authority to engage.

The issue was raised at Wednesday’s meeting of the county council by Mary Murphy, Labour member for Choppington, who asked for reassurance from council leader Glen Sanderson.

Concerns had been raised about the future of care homes.

Coun Murphy said: “There have been alarming reports about the perilous state of care homes in Northumberland. A local care home provider warned the industry was on the brink of collapse due to the actions of Northumberland County Council in recent years.

“This is an alarming statement and will be causing untold anxiety for staff, residents and their families. The provider goes on to state that the council has refused to meet with them, refused to provide essential information with them, and is the only council in the region that have behaved in this way.

“They also claimed to have made a formal complaint of misfeasance to the council. Can the leader address these concerns and reassure us our homes are safe?”

Coun Sanderson replied: “I would pay tribute to our staff in this sector. We are in a very difficult position, not just here but across the country with huge issues around staffing – not just in care homes but for home care too.

“I want to reassure you that officers met care homes and have seen nothing to suggest it is on the brink of collapse. The biggest problem is they are struggling to recruit and retain staff.