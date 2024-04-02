Northumberland care homes launch new 'Four Seasons Feel Good Club'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents enjoyed an exercise session and a game of basketball and balloon volleyball, all from the comfort of their armchairs. After the games, the care homes’ chefs whizzed up a range of pudding-inspired smoothies including carrot cake, key lime pie, strawberry shortcake and apple pie with residents taking part in a taste test, trying to guess the flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Reed, aged 94, a resident at Northlea Court, said: “I really enjoyed the morning and had lots of fun and laughter with my friends.” Resident, Irvine Inglis, at Hillside Lodge, said: “I loved the smoothies and felt very refreshed and healthy afterwards.”

Residents taking part in an exercise session

Hillside Lodge’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Rachael Howlett, said: “Our new Four Seasons Feel Good Club is proving to be a real hit with our residents and includes a wide range of activities to benefit the mind, body and soul. The club is open to everyone, so it’s a great way to keep our residents connected to their local community. We hope people living locally will come along and join us for future sessions – it’s free, fun and a great way to meet new people.

"We’ll be hosting activities every month, with something for everyone, whatever their interests and abilities. From exercise classes to laughter yoga, adapted sports and games to singing classes and social get-togethers for a cuppa and chat and reminiscence sessions.”