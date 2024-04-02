Northumberland care homes launch new 'Four Seasons Feel Good Club'
Residents at two Northumberland care homes; Hillside Lodge Care Home in Berwick and Northlea Court Care Home in Cramlington have enjoyed a morning of fun exercise and healthy treats at the opening of their new community ‘Four Seasons Feel Good Club’.
Residents enjoyed an exercise session and a game of basketball and balloon volleyball, all from the comfort of their armchairs. After the games, the care homes’ chefs whizzed up a range of pudding-inspired smoothies including carrot cake, key lime pie, strawberry shortcake and apple pie with residents taking part in a taste test, trying to guess the flavours.
Mary Reed, aged 94, a resident at Northlea Court, said: “I really enjoyed the morning and had lots of fun and laughter with my friends.” Resident, Irvine Inglis, at Hillside Lodge, said: “I loved the smoothies and felt very refreshed and healthy afterwards.”
Hillside Lodge’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Rachael Howlett, said: “Our new Four Seasons Feel Good Club is proving to be a real hit with our residents and includes a wide range of activities to benefit the mind, body and soul. The club is open to everyone, so it’s a great way to keep our residents connected to their local community. We hope people living locally will come along and join us for future sessions – it’s free, fun and a great way to meet new people.
"We’ll be hosting activities every month, with something for everyone, whatever their interests and abilities. From exercise classes to laughter yoga, adapted sports and games to singing classes and social get-togethers for a cuppa and chat and reminiscence sessions.”
Hillside Lodge Care Home is located in Braeside, Berwick-upon-Tweed and Northlea Court Care Home in Brockwell Centre, Northumbrian Road, Cramlington.