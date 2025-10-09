A Northumberland woman recovering from breast cancer has been braving the open water to support others going through the same experience.

46-year-old Jemma Swinney has completed three sponsored open water swims to raise enough funds to provide post-surgical bras to patients at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust who need them but might not be able to afford them.

A well-fitting post-surgical bra is needed for comfort and extra support after breast surgery. Usually, it’ll have wider under bands without wiring, straps to make them more secure, and front fastening to make changes easier.

Jemma’s story started in summer 2024 when she discovered a lump in her breast. After getting checked she was shocked to discover she had breast cancer and needed treatment including surgery to remove the cancer and radiotherapy.

6 months later she finished treatment but is still being reviewed and cared for by the trust.

Though Jemma says she’s still building her strength up mentally and physically, she wanted to get back into open water swimming and saw it as an opportunity to help others who’ve gone through something similar.

She said: “I wanted to do something that was going to benefit people directly and make a difference in my own community.

“I know what it feels like to struggle to be able to afford the things you know will help when something unexpected happens and the difference it can make when someone else supports you with this.

“Well fitted bras are hugely important after surgery because they give you the support you need to recover well. Breasts change after surgery and it’s not easy to buy a new wardrobe of bras. It’s a big bodily change so taking the stress away can really help people.

“Going through cancer is enough without having to worry about buying a bra which you might not be able to afford. Open water swimming was a way for me to be able to help change this.”

In summer 2025, she completed sponsored mile swims at the Great North Swim, the Northumberland Festival of Sport and Woodhorn Museum where she has raised £1,500.

To donate to Jemma’s fundraising page visit: Crowdfunding For Good From JustGiving