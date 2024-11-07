Northumberland-based Carents Room featured on millions of prescription bags

A Northumberland-based supporting adult carers has been featured on over two million prescription bags this winter.

The Carents Room was launched by a retired GP, Dr Jackie Gray, and acts as a one-stop shop for the four million unpaid Brits caring for elderly parents.

Now the service has been promoted on bags distributed at over 2,000 pharmacies across England.

Backed by two major businesses, Cadent and Northern Gas Networks, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the free support available at what Jackie said can be a tough time for both carents and their loved ones.

Dr Jackie Gray (left) with one of the bags emblazoned with the Carents Room

“From increased hospital admissions to rising heating costs, a problem exacerbated this year by the removal of their fuel allowance, winter can put a significant strain on elderly people and their relatives," said Dr Gray, who lives in Northumberland.

“That’s why we are committed to finding innovative ways of making those caring for elderly relatives aware of the wealth of free support available to help them.

“For carents, picking up prescriptions is one of the many duties they undertake especially if their parents are unwell or housebound, so this campaign is a wonderful opportunity to connect with them and provide the support so many desperately need.”

Each of the two million bags contains information about The Carents Room’s services, along with a QR code for carents to scan for instant information about the help they could receive, including advice on signing up for the Priority Service Register.

The free register means you could get extra help from your utility company if the power, gas, or water goes off in an emergency – or because of planned works.

Launched in 2020 following Dr Gray’s personal experience, The Carents Room has helped tens of thousands of carents across the UK.

The online resource offers free, impartial support on every aspect of being a carent – from advice on powers of attorney and finances, to expert guidance on navigating the NHS and care sector.

It also provides The Carents Lounge which is a virtual networking space for carents to come together and share their experiences and struggles.

Eileen Brown, Customer Experience Director at Northern Gas Networks, added: "Carers are the backbone of our communities, providing essential support to those in need. By investing in the well-being of carers, we not only enhance their quality of life but also strengthen the support available for their loved ones.

“Supporting carers means acknowledging their invaluable contributions and ensuring they have resources they need to make life easier, and we are very proud that The Carents Room is providing both emotional and practical support.”