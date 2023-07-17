Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities suggests there were 645 hospital admissions for liver disease in Northumberland last year. Picture: PA Radar.

Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities suggests there were 645 hospital admissions for liver disease in Northumberland last year – equivalent to 180 admissions for every 100,000 people.

This was higher than an average of 153 hospitalisations per 100,000 people across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, national admission rates have increased by 22 per cent in the year to 2021/22 compared to the year before – rising to 82,000 from 67,000 in 2020-21.

Admissions where the primary diagnosis was alcoholic liver disease also rose by 12 per cent over the same period.

Local figures are not comparable to the previous year due to a change in how rates are calculated.

Andrew Misell, a director at the Alcohol Change UK charity, said the rise in alcohol-related health issues – including liver disease – are “both a tragedy and crisis”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must respond with not only treatment, but prevention,” he added.

“We must stop people reaching the stage when they need to attend hospital.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Identifying disease early in those at-risk and supporting them to stop drinking is key to halt or even reverse damage to the liver."

“That’s why it’s good news an increasing number of people are coming forward for alcohol risk assessments as part of the NHS health check," they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad