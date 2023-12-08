A couple from North Tyneside said they are “absolutely devastated” after finding out their five-year-old daughter has an incurable and inoperable brain tumour.

Mercy Cuthbertson started experiencing issues with her balance and vision a few months ago and after undergoing MRI scans and medical investigations, the family’s worst nightmare was confirmed.

Since being diagnosed with the tumour, Mercy has undergone three brain operations, 28 radiotherapy sessions and intense physio.

Her parents Lorraine and Paul, both serving police officers, are now raising money to fund medication not currently available to Mercy on the NHS that they hope will prolong her life. The treatment is available privately but costs thousands of pounds each month.

They are also hoping to get Mercy onto a clinical trial at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Lorraine said: “We are absolutely devastated and when we heard those four words ‘it’s a brain tumour’ our lives changed forever. But we have decided to be positive and to fight.

“We are going to do all we can to fight this diagnosis and maintain Mercy’s mobility for as long as possible.”

She added: “The tumour has impacted Mercy’s mobility and vision. She now requires care 24/7 and each day we are very much led by what she wants and can do.

“Mercy is hilarious, strong, sweet, your typical little girl. She absolutely loves playing with our two bichon puppies. She is just amazing.”

As well as playing with the puppies, Mercy enjoys playing with her 14-year-old sister Minnie, and watching Ant and Dec on TV.