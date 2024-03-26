Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Felicity Dewhurst, a consultant at North East charity St Oswald’s Hospice, received the national accolade, which is awarded to individuals deemed future leaders of research in their medical fields.

The post-doctoral fellowship will enable Dr Dewhurst to conduct research in partnership with Newcastle University and St Oswald’s while she continues to deliver expert clinical care to hospice patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is also a senior clinical lecturer at the Population Health Sciences Institute, Newcastle University.

Dr Felicity Dewhurst of St Oswald's Hospice has been awarded the fellowship. (Photo by St Oswald's Hospice)

Dr Dewhurst said: “Even though palliative care is a universal human right, people with multiple long-term conditions, particularly non-cancer illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, and dementia, often do not get as good care at the end of life as they could do.

“I want to change this by providing evidence of how palliative care should be provided for this patient group and that good palliative care has the potential to save money by reducing futile treatments and hospital admissions.

“Most importantly, I want to help provide better experiences for patients and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Dewhurst will also look at evidence supporting the multidisciplinary approach for those with multiple long-term conditions, specifically the incorporation of care from professionals such as occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

This approach has already proved beneficial at St Oswald’s Hospice thanks to the launch of its Combined Supportive Care Service, a partnership between the hospice and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Dewhurst said: “I hope my research will help support the expansion of the care we provide at St Oswald’s Hospice.

“For example, the clinic we currently provide care for people with lung cancer and frailty could be expanded to other tumour groups, patients with non-cancer diagnoses, and, importantly, those with multiple long-term conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph Edusei, chief executive of St Oswald’s Hospice, added: “The team could not be prouder of Dr Dewhurst being given this distinguished advanced fellowship.