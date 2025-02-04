David Smith, MP for North Northumberland, has backed the government’s introduction of a statutory levy on gambling operators.

The levy will generate £100 million for the research, prevention, and treatment of gambling harms.

2.5% of the population are gambling in a severe and harmful way but many more are affected, whether family members of problem gamblers or gamblers experiencing negative consequences but who are below the clinical threshold.

Under the current voluntary system, not all gambling companies contribute proportionately to gambling harms, with some operators paying as little as £1 a year to the levy.

David Smith, Labour member of parliament for North Northumberland.

The new mandatory levy will ensure all operators contribute a fair share and will be applied at proportionate levels depending on the sector and nature of the gambling activity.

50% of the £100m funding will go toward treatment programmes, which will be overseen by the NHS. Prevention programmes will be allocated 30% in order to develop an early intervention approach, and research will get the remaining 20%.

David Smith, North Northumberland Labour MP, commented: “Problem gambling can be devastating for those whose lives it touches, and unfortunately, those numbers are on the rise with NHS Services treating record numbers.

"This new statutory funding for gambling harms, paid for by gambling companies, will be an important boost to the NHS, whilst helping to address the negative impact of gambling harms on places like North Northumberland through prevention and research.”

This funding comes as part of a wider package of measures, which includes the introduction of stake limits for online slots, bringing online games in line with existing restrictions for casinos.