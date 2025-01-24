Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in the North East have had their say in relation to alcohol, with some concerns raised.

The results from the poll by Balance, the alcohol prevention programme for the region, include that 82% of people believe alcohol is a significant problem both regionally and nationally.

And more than one in five (22%) reported a negative impact from alcohol on their life in the past year alone, stemming from either their own drinking or someone else’s.

A video produced by Balance featuring interviews with members of the public has further highlighted the issues and the concerns raised by various people underpin its ‘Reducing Alcohol Harm’ blueprint calling for urgent national action from the Government to tackle the significant impact of alcohol harm.

Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for Balance.

Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for Balance, said: “The clear message we are getting is that alcohol is everywhere and embedded in our culture.

“From TV and cinema adverts to stockpiled price promotions in supermarkets, it is hard to avoid the message to buy and drink more alcohol.

“These findings confirm what many of us see every day – and no wonder with nearly one million hospital alcohol-related admissions a year, alcohol deaths at record levels and more people becoming seriously ill at a younger age.

“The impact is being felt on our health, criminal justice system, economy and across society. This is an avoidable crisis but it has been ignored for too long.

“Our blueprint is a unified call to action from leaders and real people based in the North East for positive and evidence-based action to reduce alcohol harm.”