A chat over a cuppa.

The campaign, which takes place today (Monday), encourages ‘a cuppa and a catch-up’ with friends and family to start talking about mental health.

Hollie Edmondson, North East and North Cumbria suicide prevention lead, said: “The third Monday in January is sometimes referred to as ‘Blue Monday’, or ‘the most difficult day of the year’ - but this is a myth. We all have our good days and our bad days, and those aren’t for the calendar to decide.

“Rather than focusing on the idea of ‘Blue Monday’, we are backing The Samaritans’ call for people to use the day to brew a cuppa and connect with their family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.”

Organisations which make up the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System including NHS Trusts, local authorities, and the voluntary sector, are encouraging their staff to get involved in the Brew Monday campaign by hosting their own events or just taking time for a cuppa with colleagues and service users.

Hollie continued: “We hope that by encouraging our colleagues and partners to get involved in ‘Brew Monday’, we can make it easier for people to start those vital conversations about mental health with people they care about.

“You don’t have to be an expert to help someone through difficult times; just letting them know that you care, and that you’re there to listen if they want to talk, can make all the difference.”