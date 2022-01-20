Newly appointed chief executive James Duncan.

Having formerly been the deputy chief executive and executive director of finance at the Trust, James Duncan will take up the role of chief executive at CNTW from February 1. CNTW is one of the largest mental health and disability trusts in England, employing more than 9,000 staff and serving approximately 2.3 million people.

Outgoing chief executive John Lawlor OBE is retiring following a 37-year career in the NHS.

On his new role, James said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as chief executive of this brilliant organisation, and I look forward to working with all of its fantastic staff, service users, carers and partners in my new role over the coming months and years.

“I have worked at CNTW and its predecessors for 21 years. Over that time, we have always had a collective commitment to work with and alongside the people we serve, to promote and deliver the best opportunities for hope, recovery, and optimism for the future.

“I promise to continue this work, and to advocate every day for people with addictions, gender diversity needs, learning disabilities, mental health needs, neurological disabilities, and neurodiversity. I also promise to challenge inequalities, disadvantage, and exclusion in every form, at every opportunity.

He added: “This is a great time for us to reflect on what we have learnt from the last two difficult years, and to think about how we can recover and rebuild the support we offer to our communities and our partner organisations. I can’t think of a better place to do that, or better people to do it with, than at CNTW.”

Ken Jarrold CBE, chairman of the council of governors and board of directors at CNTW, said: “I am delighted that following a robust recruitment process, involving board members, council of governors, staff, service users and carers, and other stakeholders, we have appointed James Duncan as the Trust’s new chief executive.