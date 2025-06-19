North East NHS leader awarded OBE in King's Birthday Honours

An NHS leader in the North East has been awarded an OBE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Riley, chief of corporate services for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) has been made Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in His Majesty the King’s 2025 Birthday Honours.

Claire has been recognised for services to the NHS spanning 18 years, and to children's literacy as chair of trustees for Seven Stories, The National Centre for Children's Books in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I am very lucky to work with amazing people who do amazing things every day, this recognition is very much for them and about them.”

Claire Riley, chief of corporate services for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Claire, from Chester-le-Street, has led multi award-winning teams across NHS North East (former strategic health authority), Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and more recently as chief of corporate services at the ICB where she is also regional lead for women's health, and research and innovation.