North East health experts warn of new COVID-19 variant ahead of spring vaccine deadline

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:33 BST

With the spring vaccination programme almost at an end, health experts warn those most vulnerable to protect themselves from a new strain of COVID-19.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that a new COVID-19 variant, NB.1.8.1, has been found in the UK.

Doctors across the North East and North Cumbria are warning that the new strain, could mean more people become unwell with the virus during the summer. NB.1.8.1 is known to cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, heartburn, bloating, constipation, and stomach pain.

Dr Neil OBrien, chief medical officer, NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "With only eight days left of the spring vaccination programme, it’s really important that people who are most at risk come forward now to get protected.

Dr Neil O'Brien.Dr Neil O'Brien.
"Although the new COVID-19 strain has so far been detected in only small numbers in the UK, data shows it is making up an increasing share of overall cases. This suggests we are likely to see a rise in infections in the coming months.

“COVID-19 can cause serious illness, especially in older people and those with weaker immune systems, many of whom may need hospital treatment.

“If you are at risk, or if you, or someone you know is eligible, getting vaccinated is essential – please don’t wait, book your vaccination now."

People most at risk from the virus include anyone aged 75 and over, residents in older adult care homes, anyone with a weakened immune system including those undergoing chemotherapy, people with blood cancer or HIV, organ transplant recipients, and anyone taking immunosuppressant medication.

Vaccines can still be booked under the spring vaccination programme until June 17.

