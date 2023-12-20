The vast majority of NHS dental surgeries in the North East are unable to take any new adult patients, new figures have shown.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Data compiled by the Labour Party showed that, of the 253 North East surgeries that gave an update, 245 (96.8%) were unable to accept any adult patients. Of those same practices, 164 (64.8%) aren’t accepting any new patients at all.

UK-wide analysis of patient data showed that last year, 4.75 million people were told there were no appointments available or that the practice wasn’t taking any new patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the watchdog Healthwatch England, these difficulties have led to horror stories of some people forced to pull their own teeth out, with one in ten British people claiming to have attempted their own dental work.

A dentist at work.

Cllr Kath Nisbet, who recently chaired a scrutiny working group looking at dentistry, said: “This is an ongoing issue in Northumberland and beyond, where people simple cannot access the dental care they need.

“Recently we have looked at Hadston, Widdrington and many other areas in Northumberland were dentists are giving notice and unacceptable travel is then a barrier for local people.”

Labour has said NHS dentistry has “collapsed” and warned “vast parts” of England are now “dental deserts” where no dentists are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, has also blasted the Government over the difficulties facing the sector.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are making progress to boost NHS dental services and compared to the previous year 1.7 million more adults and 800,000 more children are receiving NHS dental care.

“We fund more than £3 billion of NHS dentistry a year and are taking preventative measures to improve oral health, such as expanding water fluoridation schemes. We have also announced plans to increase dental training places by 40% and recently ran a consultation to better utilise the skills of dental hygienists and therapists.

“Further measures to improve access and increase the number of NHS dentists through our dental recovery plan will be set out shortly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad