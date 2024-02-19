Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those considering a career change have the opportunity to join the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) NHS Foundation Trust, one of the nation’s largest ambulance service trusts that covers Northumberland and other parts of the region.

Roles available include entry-level positions such as integrated care assistants, clinical care assistants and health advisors, as well as jobs for experienced healthcare professionals including qualified paramedics and advanced practitioners.

Louise Carbado, head of human resources at NEAS, said: “We started a recruitment drive last year and we’ve already had over 10,000 applications and offered over 700 jobs during that time, but we are still on the lookout for more people to join our fantastic team.

“Everyone who works at the ambulance service plays a vital role in saving lives and improving health outcomes for people right across the North East.

“This is a great opportunity for people to start a new career or use their healthcare experience in a new clinical setting in a rewarding and supportive environment.”

Current vacancies and more information about the various job roles can be found at https://www.neas.nhs.uk/careers.aspx – flexible working is also available.

NEAS advanced practitioner Sean Potts said: “I’ve been working for the ambulance service for 31 years now. The best thing about working at NEAS is being able to treat the patient and give the right care to the right patient at the right time.