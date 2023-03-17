The vehicles will make the 1,400 mile journey loaded with 30 defibrillators, four stretchers, 10 carry chairs, and three ventilators to help people injured in combat.

Graham Tebbutt, who is responsible for the service’s ambulance fleet, said: “The NHS is known for its compassion and kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We help those in need in our local community every day, so this is a great opportunity for us to help people further afield.

Staff at NEAS with the Ukraine-bound ambulances.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to help the people of Ukraine at a time when they need it most.”

Everything donated has been replaced in the North East as part of the service’s regular replacement schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEAS previously sent four ambulances to the Ukraine-Poland border shortly after the war broke out in March 2022.