North East Ambulance Service to send ambulances and equipment to help Ukraine war injured
Two ambulances and other emergency medical equipment will be sent by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assist Ukraine’s war effort, a year on from the start of the conflict.
The vehicles will make the 1,400 mile journey loaded with 30 defibrillators, four stretchers, 10 carry chairs, and three ventilators to help people injured in combat.
Graham Tebbutt, who is responsible for the service’s ambulance fleet, said: “The NHS is known for its compassion and kindness.
“We help those in need in our local community every day, so this is a great opportunity for us to help people further afield.
“We are incredibly proud to be able to help the people of Ukraine at a time when they need it most.”
Everything donated has been replaced in the North East as part of the service’s regular replacement schedule.
NEAS previously sent four ambulances to the Ukraine-Poland border shortly after the war broke out in March 2022.