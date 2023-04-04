News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
13 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
30 minutes ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
1 hour ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
2 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
3 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed

North East Ambulance Service searching Ashington and Newbiggin for community first responder volunteers

North East Ambulance Service is looking for volunteers to become community first responders (CFRs) in the Ashington area.

By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read

CFRs and ambulance crews are dispatched to an incident simultaneously, but due to their proximity CFRs may arrive sooner.

They are trained to be a reassuring presence, and provide life-saving support until an ambulance arrives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Brolly, first responder co-ordinator at NEAS, said: “The community first responder role is crucial in providing early interventions in the first minutes of an emergency.

The ambulance service is looking for volunteer first responders.The ambulance service is looking for volunteer first responders.
The ambulance service is looking for volunteer first responders.
Most Popular

“Living within the communities they serve, they can often be on scene almost immediately providing basic life-saving support and initial treatment.

“There are specific areas of the North East that are currently under-represented by CFRs and we are looking to increase our volunteers to match the areas that need support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our CFRs who really do help save lives.”

A £181,000 grant from NHS Charities together is allowing the ambulance service to recruit more CFR volunteers across the North East, including an Ashington and Newbiggin area opening recently advertised.

Newly trained CFR volunteer Emma Foody added: “I was watching Ambulance on the TV, seeing the work of our incredible emergency services.

“I thought, I wish I could do something, play some small role in serving those who need it and the crews who work so tirelessly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I saw NEAS were advertising for CFRs and thought I could do that.

“It is amazing to play a part in keeping the people in my community healthy and safe.

“I have learned new skills, enjoyed meeting new people and have been able to do something worthwhile.”

You can volunteer online at bit.ly/3nCrIYh

North East Ambulance ServiceAshingtonNorth East