CFRs and ambulance crews are dispatched to an incident simultaneously, but due to their proximity CFRs may arrive sooner.

They are trained to be a reassuring presence, and provide life-saving support until an ambulance arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Brolly, first responder co-ordinator at NEAS, said: “The community first responder role is crucial in providing early interventions in the first minutes of an emergency.

The ambulance service is looking for volunteer first responders.

“Living within the communities they serve, they can often be on scene almost immediately providing basic life-saving support and initial treatment.

“There are specific areas of the North East that are currently under-represented by CFRs and we are looking to increase our volunteers to match the areas that need support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our CFRs who really do help save lives.”

A £181,000 grant from NHS Charities together is allowing the ambulance service to recruit more CFR volunteers across the North East, including an Ashington and Newbiggin area opening recently advertised.

Newly trained CFR volunteer Emma Foody added: “I was watching Ambulance on the TV, seeing the work of our incredible emergency services.

“I thought, I wish I could do something, play some small role in serving those who need it and the crews who work so tirelessly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw NEAS were advertising for CFRs and thought I could do that.

“It is amazing to play a part in keeping the people in my community healthy and safe.

“I have learned new skills, enjoyed meeting new people and have been able to do something worthwhile.”