The dedication and commitment of 13 emergency care staff has been recognised by the North East Ambulance Service.

Five people from Northumberland were awarded Ambulance Service (Emergency Duties) Long Service and Good Conduct Medals.

They were: Sarah Hepburn, Alnwick station; Paul Reay, Morpeth station; Graeme Scott, Cramlington station; Alan Stewart, Berwick station; William Stodart, now retired after working at Cramlington and Blyth stations.

Graeme Scott, who works as a paramedic and duty officer, joined the service in 1995 as an ambulance liaison assistant in the emergency operations centre and has had a varied and diverse career, qualifying as a paramedic in 2006.

For Graeme, receiving the medal follows in the footsteps of his dad, Ken, who also worked for the service before retiring and who received the same award in the 1990s.

He said: "I am extremely proud and honoured to receive this medal. It stands as a testament not only to my own journey but also to the inspirational support of my colleagues and mentors, past and present."

The medals were presented by Ms Lucy Winskell, OBE, the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, on behalf of His Majesty the King at a ceremony at the Grand Hotel Gosforth Park.

North East Ambulance Service chief executive Helen Ray said: “We are immensely proud of all our recipients for their unwavering commitment and professionalism to ensure that patients receive the best possible care in their time of need.

“This year marks a historic moment as, for the first time, the medal will be awarded not only to our frontline ambulance crews but also recognises colleagues from our emergency operations centres, who play a crucial role in answering 999 calls and coordinating life-saving responses across the region.

"Congratulations to everyone and thank you for your lifelong dedication to the patients of the North East.”

In 2023/24 health advisors at the North East Ambulance Service answered more than 1.1 million emergency 999 and NHS 111 calls, and treated more than 27,000 patients from across the North East over the phone.

Emergency ambulance crews transported over 229,000 patients to hospital and more than 106,000 patients were treated at home.