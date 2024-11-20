North East Ambulance Service chief executive announces that she will retire next year

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:18 GMT
North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) chief executive Helen Ray has formally announced that she will retire from her post at the end of March 2025 after 42 years working in the NHS.

Helen began her NHS career in 1983 when she trained as a nurse. She held a professional registration for 30 years.

She joined the NEAS in 2019 from Northumbria Healthcare, where she had been the chief operating officer since that post was formed in July 2018.

She had previously been joint managing executive director (operations) for North Cumbria acute and community services, deputy chief executive for North Cumbria University Hospitals and chief operating officer for South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust.

Helen Ray will retire at the end of March 2025.

Over the duration of her post at NEAS, Helen has spearheaded significant investment to help improve the service for patients, led the service’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic across the region and addressed scrutiny over issues of service quality and safety by responding positively to areas of improvement and change.

She said: “I’ve had an amazing career and it’s a privilege to be ending my career as CEO of the North East Ambulance Service.

“I won’t pretend it’s been easy, having spent the first two and a bit working through the pandemic and the last few recovering and resetting to help NEAS to move into a better place, for both the population we serve and all the people at NEAS who make this the most fantastic service – our colleagues, including our volunteers, governors and our students.

“It has been a rollercoaster, but I’ve enjoyed immensely.”

