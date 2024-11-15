Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Professor Stuart Corbridge as its new chair.

Throughout his career, Stuart has held several senior leadership positions including Vice Chancellor and Warden at Durham University and Provost and Deputy Director at London School of Economics and Political Science.

He is currently a Governor and Senior Independent Advisor at Derwentside College, Honorary President of the North East Prison Aftercare Society and a member of the international advisory board for Chandigarh University in India.

Stuart, who starts in his new role on November 22, said: “It is a great privilege to be appointed to this role.

Professor Stuart Corbridge.

“This service delivers a vital part of the urgent and emergency care provided by the NHS and the public depends and relies on this, especially during vulnerable and worrying times.

“I am looking forward to joining a talented workforce – not just those on the frontline, but everyone who helps make this organisation tick.”

Stuart is replacing departing chair Peter Strachan.