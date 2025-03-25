North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (NEAS) has appointed Kevin Scollay as its new chief executive.

He joins the organisation from Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear (CNTW) NHS Foundation Trust, where he has been the executive director of finance since 2022, with a passion for patient care and staff well-being.

Kevin, who is a former director of finance and contracting at NEAS before moving to CNTW, will replace Helen Ray who is retiring after 42 years’ service in the NHS.

He said: “I am thrilled to be re-joining North East Ambulance Service as the new chief executive.

“I am looking forward to working again with its talented teams and building on the strong foundations that have been established by Helen, and to explore how we can continue to further improve and develop services for patients.

“I am looking forward to getting started to build on the service’s reputation as a high performing trust with a focus on research, innovation and delivering excellent care.”