With the Easter holidays approaching and GP surgeries closing on Good Friday (March 29) and Easter Monday (April 1), people are being reminded to order repeat prescriptions well in advance, stock up on medicine cabinet essentials and enjoy themselves safely to avoid any unnecessary visits to A&E.

Dr Neil O’Brien, executive medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “Bank holidays are always a busy time for the NHS and we need the public’s help to make sure we can be there for those who need our help the most.

“One of the best things people can do is keep some basic medicines at home such as paracetamol, plasters, indigestion remedy and anti-diarrhoeal medicine - you can ask your local pharmacist for advice on any other medicines you might need.

Dr O’Brien also explained how unsafe practice can put additional pressures on A&E departments and reminds people to be careful when working in the garden, tackling DIY, partaking in outdoor activities and drinking alcohol.

He added: “Unfortunately, over bank holidays we often see many people turn up at A&E and emergency services with illness, injury, accidents and violence-related incidents due to drinking too much. While we understand people want to enjoy themselves, we know they don’t want to spend their valuable holiday time in A&E or hospital because they’ve overdone it.”

NHS services will still be available but for help with non life-threatening incidents services, such as your local pharmacy or NHS 111 line, can and should be utilised. The 111 line is available 24 hours a day, seven days week.

Repeat medication can be obtained by visiting a local pharmacy, using your GP surgery online ordering system or using NHS app.

If you do forget to order repeat medication, help is still available from community pharmacies who may have the medication in stock.

The online NHS pharmacy service search will show which pharmacies are available and opening hours can be found on NHS websites and social media channels.

Community pharmacists can also see patients for the seven common health conditions: sinusitis, sore throat, earache, shingles, impetigo, infected insect bites and UTIs in women under 65 without the need for a GP appointment. They will refer those who need further attention.

For children’s health advice, you can download the Little Orange Book, which has tips about a wide range of illnesses and conditions, or

use the Healthier Together website or app.

If you require emergency care, you should call 999, or go to your nearest Emergency Department.

British Sign Language (BSL) speakers can make a BSL video call to 999.

Deaf people can use 18000 to contact 999 using text relay.