Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) has launched a new-look website to host its series of mental health self-help guides.

With additional accessibility features, the new website features a modern, fresh look and feel, designed to enhance user experience and accessibility.

It is compliant with WCAG 2.2 guidelines – a triple AAA standard meaning it is accessible to all users, including those with disabilities. Someone with a disability must be able to experience web-based services, content and other digital products in the same way as those without disabilities.

Users can also interact with the guides directly on the website, with the option to type into a guide and save their own personalised version. This feature allows individuals to tailor the content to their specific needs and preferences.

The guides contain verified information and are written by NHS clinical psychologists, with contributions from service users and healthcare and voluntary sector staff.

Karen O’Rourke, patient information centre manager at CNTW, said: “We’re thrilled to launch the new website – https://selfhelp.cntw.nhs.uk – for our self-help guides.

“With information so freely available online, it can be hard for people to find high quality, accurate and up-to-date information.

“People can have confidence in reading our guides knowing they have been written with the help of NHS professionals, service users and carers, and that they are easier to access than ever before.

“By making our website more accessible, more people will be able to get the help and support they need.”