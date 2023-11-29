Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) is launching a campaign to raise awareness of mental well-being this winter.

No matter how negative a situation is, help is at hand.

Its annual Winter Wellness campaign aims to reach those who may be struggling over the festive period and offer advice on how to support loved ones who might be in need.

While the festive period can be a time of fun, it is also common for people to feel lonely, stressed or worried.

As part of the campaign, it will be sending information leaflets and posters to locations across the North East and Cumbria – including GP surgeries, libraries, universities and job centres.

Karen O’Rourke, Patient Information Centre manager at CNTW, said: “Mental health can affect anyone at any time. The festive season can be a time of immense pressure and it’s often easy to neglect your own well-being.

“There are also the darker nights and colder weather hectic schedules that can make people feel increasingly isolated or lonely.

“We want people to know they are not alone and that they don’t have to feel like this, and to make it as easy as possible for people to find the support they need.”