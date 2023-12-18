A new drone delivery partnership will include hospitals and other health facilities in Northumberland.

Apian, a UK based healthcare logistics company, is partnering with Zipline, the world’s largest autonomous instant delivery company, to significantly expand an NHS programme delivering medical supplies using electric, autonomous drones.

This new initiative will provide timely access to prescriptions, wound care and other frequently needed medical products through an on-demand delivery service.

In the long term, this could allow healthcare providers to reduce the number of cancelled procedures and therefore decrease wait times.

The programme will roll out with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust by the autumn of 2024, creating local job opportunities.

Zipline will centralise the inventory of frequently ordered products such as prescription medicines, wound care products and joint replacement implants, and will send them to Wansbeck General Hospital, Hexham General Hospital, Haltwhistle War Memorial Hospital and regional health facilities within minutes of getting the order.

Dr Christopher Law, medical director and co-founder of Apian, said: “Healthcare should benefit from on-demand delivery, much like consumers now do in their personal lives.

“Delivering critical products with drones, where and when they’re most needed, will improve supply chain efficiency and give doctors, nurses and clinicians more time to focus on the most important thing – their patients.”

Zipline, which currently completes a delivery to a customer every 70 seconds, will build a hub for its operations near the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Its fleet of fixed-wing, fully autonomous aircraft (Zips) use robust technologies, including artificial intelligence, to fly quietly and autonomously.

Zips can travel up to 130 miles round-trip in almost any weather condition and release packages with parachutes that float down to a hospital’s outdoor area. All Zips have fully redundant safety systems and are supervised by trained aviation personnel who can track a Zip’s flight and intervene if necessary.

Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, CEO and co-Founder of Zipline, said: “This decision means that the NHS can start to transition delivery to solutions that are 10 times as fast, less expensive and zero emission.