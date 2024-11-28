Regional health leaders have welcomed new Government money to help people back into work by offering extra support in health services such as GP practices and hospitals.

The Government has confirmed funding for the North East and North Cumbria Health and Growth Accelerator scheme to place work and health coaches in GP practices and other services to offer advice, coaching and support to people when health issues become a barrier to working.

The service will build on two pioneering programmes led by North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) and GP practices alongside the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the region’s combined and local authorities.

These are the ICB's Waiting Well programme, which supports patients waiting for surgery with health and lifestyle advice, and the DWP's Patient Advisory Service. The funding will also help the region's employers offer more health and well-being support to their staff.

Samantha Allen, the ICB's chief executive, said: “This additional funding for our region is much needed and will help us better support people who can benefit from it.

“We have shown how much of a difference this support can make in people's lives. Our award-winning Waiting Well programme makes a real difference by identifying patients who can benefit from help with fitness, diet and mental health while waiting for surgery.

“We have excellent services in our region, but people’s health is affected by wider factors like poverty, housing and jobs. By linking with other services, the NHS can help address some of these issues, support people into work and improve their health.”