NHS porter Stephen Dixon gets active to raise funds for good cause

NHS porter Stephen Dixon has put his best foot forward as part of a fundraising effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He works for Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) and chose the trust’s SHINE Fund as his charity of choice for the first half of the year.

More than £1,000 has been raised through a range of activities such as charity walks, raffles and a cake sale. To date, he has raised over £412,000 for more than 60 charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen said: “I love fundraising and I would class it as a hobby of mine. When I was 13, my grandad died from cancer and I raised over £300 for the local hospice.

Stephen Dixon and supporters on a fundraising walk.

“I’d donated money to trust wards before but wasn’t fully aware of SHINE and the work it does until last year.

“I really like what SHINE stands for, so I decided to fundraise for them.”

SHINE aims to improve the experience of patients receiving care in CNTW’s hospital and community services, providing the little extras that can make a big difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in 2014, SHINE has funded hundreds of projects in the CNTW area. It has supported patients with everything from exercise equipment and pet therapy to yoga classes, gardening tools and much more.

Stephen added: “I love working for the trust and I love helping people in any way that I can.

“I am blessed with my own health and great friends, and family and work friends, so I like to help others who might not have that.”