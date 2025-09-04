NHS Northumberland Talking Therapies celebrate a decade of service.

Originally named Talking Matters Northumberland, the service launched in 2015 offering free and confidential therapy to people in the county aged 16 and over.

The launch marked a commitment to improving access to psychological therapies across the county, as it was embedded into the NHS Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) programme.

Rebranded as NHS Northumberland Talking Therapies in 2023, the service provides crucial support for those struggling with issues from depression and anxiety to PTSD and relationship difficulties.

In the past year, 5,950 people accessed support, with a further 439 people also accessing help from an Employment Advisor following the successful launch of the partnering Employment Support service last year.

The service marked its 10th birthday on September 3 with celebratory events held across their sites.

Members of the executive team, including CEO Jane Hughes, Tracey Bell and Kevin Davies, also attended the events to show their support and appreciation to the teams who have made the service a success over the past decade.

Ben Theakston, interim deputy service manager at Northumberland Talking Therapies, said: “It’s truly great to celebrate this impressive milestone, ten years of delivering excellent service to those who need it most.”

He added: “A huge thank you to all who have made this possible and continue to do so. Here’s to another successful ten years!”