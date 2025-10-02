As winter arrives, the region’s NHS has prepared a plan to prevent illness during the colder months but bosses urge we all have a part to play.

Back in March, NHS staff were analysing data and working out how to help more people stay well when the cold sets in again, with a focus on keeping people out of hospital and offering more care at home or in communities.

Dr Neil O'Brien, chief medical officer at North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "Previous winters have brought our health services under great pressure so we plan in detail how to keep the system working well when patients need it most.

"We're well prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead – but we need everyone to play their part."

The planning based on proven health data about the region's population – showing people are much more likely to suffer from respiratory problems than in England as a whole.

Dr O'Brien continued: "Many people are now living with long-term conditions, so more patients will get poorly when it's cold and damp.

"Our early planning helps us get a detailed picture of the whole health and care system before the pressure ramps up, and respiratory issues are a top priority for us.

"Eligible patients can protect themselves by getting their flu and Covid-19 vaccines, stocking up the medicine cabinet, ordering prescriptions on time and keeping warm.”

Dr Sean Fenwick, co-chair of the NHS strategic urgent and emergency care board for the North East and North Cumbria said: "Our collaborative approach means hospitals, community services, mental health teams and ambulance services are aligned.

"We’re asking the public to help us help them by using services wisely and looking after their health."

With a focus on prevention, health leaders have set a target to increase winter vaccination rates with a renewed push on the NHS's award-winning 'Be Wise, Immunise' campaign.

NHS services will provide proactive care to the most vulnerable patients to reduce the risk of illness, with care co-ordination hubs and two-hour urgent community response services on hand within communities if they do become ill.

In addition to a £1.5 million investment in Acute Respiratory Infection hubs, later this winter will also see new Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs) open in Newcastle and Carlisle.