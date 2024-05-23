Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reusable personalised theatre hats to be used by medical professionals during surgery are being manufactured in Northumberland for use in hospitals.

Northumbria Healthcare Manufacturing and Innovation Hub in Seaton Delaval partnered with the hats’ designers Warwick Med in 2023 to begin production.

The hats prevent waste by eliminating the need for disposable surgical caps and have a name badge, removed when the hats are cleaned and decontaminated, that shows the who the wearer is.

Michelle Triplow-Jones, product development manager at the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust operated manufacturing hub, said: “We are really pleased to be working with the team at Warwick Med to produce the reusable theatre hats.

The caps are reusable and have a detachable name badge. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

“We know that a hospital can be an intimidating place for patients and these hats are a fantastic way to put patients at ease and to improve their experience in hospital.”

An average 20 theatre hospital currently disposes of around 100,000 caps per year, most of which go to landfill.

Reusable theatre caps can be taken home to be washed and reused and will last for around three years, improving sustainability.

The hats and badges can both be easily disinfected and meet safety requirements.

Warwick Med boss Danielle Checketts, a former nurse, came up with the idea for the hats after she was asked to write her name on her theatre cap during a training session.

Danielle said: “As both a former nurse and patient, I understand deeply the importance of clear communication in reducing patient anxiety.