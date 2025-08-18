Women across the North East and North Cumbria can now get the contraceptive pill directly from their local community pharmacy with no need to book a GP appointment.

The new NHS service is available in every community pharmacy across the region, offering a quick and convenient way for women who are already taking the pill, or thinking about starting it, to access supplies.

Women can walk into a pharmacy without booking ahead and ask for a private, confidential conversation with a trained pharmacist.

Pharmacists can provide either a first supply of the pill or continue an existing prescription.

Women across the region will no longer need GP appointments to access the contraceptive pill.

The service is free, with no prescription charges and helps GP surgeries, and sexual health clinics, by freeing up appointments for those with more complex needs.

Dr Alex Kent, GP and medical director, NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), described the move as a big step forward in giving women more choice and flexibility in looking after their health. "Local pharmacies can already treat simple urine infections (UTIs) in women, including prescribing antibiotics if needed,” she said.

“Now, they can also provide the contraceptive pill, whether someone is starting it for the first time or continuing with their regular prescription.

“Community pharmacists are now playing a bigger role than ever before in making healthcare easier to access and giving women more control over their reproductive health.”

With a patient’s consent, the pharmacy will inform their GP practice that the service has been used, but it is also available to anyone not registered with a GP.