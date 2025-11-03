‘We want to hear your views’ is the message from healthcare leaders as a new People’s Hub has been launched by the NHS in its North East and North Cumbria region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regular updates and details of events, involvement activities and proposed changes will be provided to anyone who signs up to the new hub.

The hub is hosted on Boost, the NHS’s learning website, which connects patients, NHS staff, councils and voluntary organisations to improve health and care together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Riley, chief corporate services officer at the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “Every one of us relies on healthcare services and people are rightly passionate about the NHS, so who better to help shape future services than the people who use them?

Claire Riley.

“We know that when patients, carers and families have their say, our NHS makes better decisions. Whether it’s maternity, cancer or children’s health, your experience can help to guide decision-makers in planning the services that will meet people’s needs.

“By joining the People’s Hub, you are joining a community where you can help to make a difference to health and care in your area. You can take part as much or as little as you want – choosing the issues and subjects that interest you.”

The ICB’s team links with colleagues across health and care and publishes a monthly e-bulletin for hub members, bringing together news of current issues where members can have a say and influence decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go to https://academy.boost.org.uk/participant/signup to sign up and for more information about it, go to https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/get-involved/the-peoples-hub or email [email protected]