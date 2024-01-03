The NHS in the North East and North Cumbria has issued a message to the public as a planned six-day strike by junior doctors started earlier today (Wednesday).

The NHS in the region says it has plans in place to provide safe levels of care to patients during this time, which will be the longest period of industrial action the NHS has experienced so far if it runs to 7am on Tuesday, January 9 as planned, but warned there will be some disruption and longer waiting times.

Dr Neil O’Brien, executive medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Our focus is very much on the safe delivery of urgent and emergency care services, and teams are working hard to reduce delays and minimise disruption for patients needing care in other areas as well.

“But there will inevitably be some disruption and longer waiting times. This is the longest period of industrial action we have experienced so far and it comes straight after the Christmas and New Year bank holidays, which is often a really busy time for NHS services as people start to go back to their normal routines after the festive break.

Dr Neil O'Brien.

“We also see more winter illnesses such as flu, Covid-19 and norovirus at this time of year, which can add additional pressures.

“We would like to reassure people that if they do require urgent care, the NHS is here to help and we urge you to come forward.

“Urgent and emergency services will be open across the region, but it is vital that people must use these services appropriately so that our emergency teams can focus on treating those who are seriously unwell.

“If you do need medical care and it’s not life-threatening, visit NHS 111 online or visit your nearest pharmacy or your GP. All these services can refer you for further treatment should you need it.”

Anyone with hospital appointments should attend unless they have heard otherwise, although it may be necessary for some appointments and treatments to be postponed as emergency care and life-threatening cases are prioritised.