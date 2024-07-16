NHS in Northumberland loses thousands of days due to staff mental ill-health, data reveals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of working days are being lost in the NHS in Northumberland due to stress-related health conditions, new data shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a third of staff sick days in Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and two in five sick days at Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) were absences linked to stress, according to the NHS figures.

14,000 days in February were lost due to staff absences at Northumbria Healthcare, which covers Northumberland and North Tyneside, of which 5,000 were due to anxiety, stress, depression, or other psychiatric illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 35% it was the most reported reason for sickness. This is an increase from 33% in February 2023 and 30% in 2019, before the pandemic.

NHS staff in Northumberland are losing thousands of working days due to mental ill-health. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

CNTW, the region’s mental health and disability trust, lost 14,300 days to staff absence in February, of which 5,700, or 40%, were due to anxiety, stress, depression, or other psychiatric illnesses.

This was up slightly from 39% the February before and ​an increase from 33% in 2019.

Across England, mental ill-health accounted for over 545,100 days lost and 26% of all sickness absences in February, up from 25% in 2023 and 23% in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think tank The King's Fund said the high level of stress-related absences should be a "wake up call" for the NHS to address workloads.

Lynne Shaw, executive director for workforce and organisational development at CNTW, said: “Our staff are doing their utmost to provide excellent care in often pressured and challenging situations.

“We are always listening and looking at ways to improve the well-being support we offer our staff.

“Our well-being offer currently includes a range of resources, 24/7 access to counsellors, and a dedicated psychological therapies team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northumbria Healthcare said: “Looking after our people has long been a key focus for us and we work hard to support our staff in as many ways as possible.

“This ranges from encouraging healthy lifestyles and offering free meals or other tokens of our gratitude, all the way up to staff physiotherapy and specialist psychological support.”

“There are many factors that will affect the level and type of staff absences at any given time, but this is something that we constantly monitor, alongside our extensive staff experience programme, to ensure that we can address any issues.”