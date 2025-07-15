NHS GP patient survey 2025: Top 10 doctors surgeries in north and central Northumberland ranked

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 15th Jul 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
The 2025 GP patient survey results are out, revealing the most highly-rated doctors surgeries in north and central Northumberland.

Each year, patients are asked about their experiences with their local GP’s – including questions about accessing the practice and the quality of care they receive.

Here are the top-ten practices in north and central Northumberland, ranked on patient’s overall satisfaction scores.

1. Belford Medical Practice

76% of patients rated Belford Medical Practice as very good and 15% rated it as good, based on the experience of 122 patients. Photo: Google

2. Wooler Health

71% of Wooler Health patients rated the practice as very good and 19% rated it as good, based on 122 reviews. Photo: Google

3. The Rothbury Practice

71% of patients rated The Rothbury Practice as very good and 19% as good, based on 121 responses. Photo: Google

4. Gas House Lane Surgery (Morpeth)

71% of patients rated the practice as very good and 16% as good, based on 112 responses. Photo: Google

