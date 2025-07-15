Each year, patients are asked about their experiences with their local GP’s – including questions about accessing the practice and the quality of care they receive.
Here are the top-ten practices in north and central Northumberland, ranked on patient’s overall satisfaction scores.
1. Belford Medical Practice
76% of patients rated Belford Medical Practice as very good and 15% rated it as good, based on the experience of 122 patients. Photo: Google
2. Wooler Health
71% of Wooler Health patients rated the practice as very good and 19% rated it as good, based on 122 reviews. Photo: Google
3. The Rothbury Practice
71% of patients rated The Rothbury Practice as very good and 19% as good, based on 121 responses. Photo: Google
4. Gas House Lane Surgery (Morpeth)
71% of patients rated the practice as very good and 16% as good, based on 112 responses. Photo: Google
